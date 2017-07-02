UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0 Saturday, July 1 Chicago Fire 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Colorado Rapids 3 Houston Dynamo 1 Columbus Crew 0 Atlanta United FC 2 FC Dallas 3 Toronto FC 1 Montreal Impact 2 DC United 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 1 Friday, June 30 Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Chicago Fire 18 11 4 3 35 17 37 2 Toronto FC 18 10 5 3 31 18 35 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29 5 Atlanta United FC 18 8 3 7 35 25 27 6 Columbus Crew 19 8 1 10 29 32 25 7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23 8 Philadelphia Union 17 6 4 7 24 20 22 9 Montreal Impact 16 5 6 5 26 26 21 10 New England Revolution 18 5 5 8 27 28 20 11 DC United 18 5 3 10 12 27 18 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 19 8 7 4 23 13 31 2 FC Dallas 17 7 7 3 26 16 28 3 Portland Timbers 19 7 5 7 32 29 26 4 San Jose Earthquakes 18 7 5 6 20 22 26 5 Houston Dynamo 18 7 4 7 31 28 25 6 LA Galaxy 17 6 4 7 26 26 22 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 21 25 21 8 Seattle Sounders 18 5 6 7 22 27 21 9 Colorado Rapids 17 6 1 10 18 24 19 10 Minnesota United FC 18 5 3 10 25 41 18 11 Real Salt Lake 19 5 2 12 17 38 17