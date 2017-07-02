FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
July 2, 2017 / 1:09 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 2       
Philadelphia Union   3 New England Revolution 0  
Saturday, July 1     
Chicago Fire         4 Vancouver Whitecaps    0  
Colorado Rapids      3 Houston Dynamo         1  
Columbus Crew        0 Atlanta United FC      2  
FC Dallas            3 Toronto FC             1  
Montreal Impact      2 DC United              0  
San Jose Earthquakes 2 LA Galaxy              1  
Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers       1  
Friday, June 30      
Real Salt Lake       0 Orlando City SC        1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Chicago Fire           18 11 4 3  35 17 37  
2  Toronto FC             18 10 5 3  31 18 35  
3  New York City FC       18 10 3 5  34 21 33  
4  Orlando City SC        19 8  5 6  21 26 29  
5  Atlanta United FC      18 8  3 7  35 25 27  
6  Columbus Crew          19 8  1 10 29 32 25  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  Philadelphia Union     17 6  4 7  24 20 22  
9  Montreal Impact        16 5  6 5  26 26 21  
10 New England Revolution 18 5  5 8  27 28 20  
11 DC United              18 5  3 10 12 27 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   19 8  7 4  23 13 31  
2  FC Dallas              17 7  7 3  26 16 28  
3  Portland Timbers       19 7  5 7  32 29 26  
4  San Jose Earthquakes   18 7  5 6  20 22 26  
5  Houston Dynamo         18 7  4 7  31 28 25  
6  LA Galaxy              17 6  4 7  26 26 22  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    16 6  3 7  21 25 21  
8  Seattle Sounders       18 5  6 7  22 27 21  
9  Colorado Rapids        17 6  1 10 18 24 19  
10 Minnesota United FC    18 5  3 10 25 41 18  
11 Real Salt Lake         19 5  2 12 17 38 17

