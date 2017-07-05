UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, July 4 Atlanta United FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3 FC Dallas 4 DC United 2 LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 6 Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Chicago Fire 18 11 4 3 35 17 37 2 Toronto FC 18 10 5 3 31 18 35 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Atlanta United FC 19 9 3 7 39 27 30 5 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29 6 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28 7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23 8 Philadelphia Union 17 6 4 7 24 20 22 9 Montreal Impact 16 5 6 5 26 26 21 10 New England Revolution 18 5 5 8 27 28 20 11 DC United 19 5 3 11 14 31 18 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31 2 Sporting Kansas City 19 8 7 4 23 13 31 3 Portland Timbers 19 7 5 7 32 29 26 4 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 5 7 22 26 26 5 Houston Dynamo 18 7 4 7 31 28 25 6 Seattle Sounders 19 6 6 7 25 28 24 7 LA Galaxy 18 6 4 8 28 32 22 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 21 25 21 9 Real Salt Lake 20 6 2 12 23 40 20 10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19 11 Minnesota United FC 19 5 3 11 25 42 18 Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 5 New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330) Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2330) Thursday, July 6 Houston Dynamo v Montreal Impact (0030) Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200) Portland Timbers v Chicago Fire (0230) Friday, July 7 Sporting Kansas City v Philadelphia Union (0030)