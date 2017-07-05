FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings
July 5, 2017 / 1:09 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, July 4     
Atlanta United FC   4 San Jose Earthquakes 2  
Colorado Rapids     1 Seattle Sounders     3  
FC Dallas           4 DC United            2  
LA Galaxy           2 Real Salt Lake       6  
Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew        1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Chicago Fire           18 11 4 3  35 17 37  
2  Toronto FC             18 10 5 3  31 18 35  
3  New York City FC       18 10 3 5  34 21 33  
4  Atlanta United FC      19 9  3 7  39 27 30  
5  Orlando City SC        19 8  5 6  21 26 29  
6  Columbus Crew          20 9  1 10 30 32 28  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  Philadelphia Union     17 6  4 7  24 20 22  
9  Montreal Impact        16 5  6 5  26 26 21  
10 New England Revolution 18 5  5 8  27 28 20  
11 DC United              19 5  3 11 14 31 18  
Western Conference
1  FC Dallas              18 8  7 3  30 18 31  
2  Sporting Kansas City   19 8  7 4  23 13 31  
3  Portland Timbers       19 7  5 7  32 29 26  
4  San Jose Earthquakes   19 7  5 7  22 26 26  
5  Houston Dynamo         18 7  4 7  31 28 25  
6  Seattle Sounders       19 6  6 7  25 28 24  
7  LA Galaxy              18 6  4 8  28 32 22  
8  Vancouver Whitecaps    16 6  3 7  21 25 21  
9  Real Salt Lake         20 6  2 12 23 40 20  
10 Colorado Rapids        18 6  1 11 19 27 19  
11 Minnesota United FC    19 5  3 11 25 42 18  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Wednesday, July 5      
New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330)  
Orlando City SC        v Toronto FC         (2330)  
Thursday, July 6       
Houston Dynamo         v Montreal Impact    (0030)  
Vancouver Whitecaps    v New York City FC   (0200)  
Portland Timbers       v Chicago Fire       (0230)  
Friday, July 7         
Sporting Kansas City   v Philadelphia Union (0030)

