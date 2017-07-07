FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
July 7, 2017 / 2:42 AM / a month ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, July 6       
Sporting Kansas City   1 Philadelphia Union   1  
Wednesday, July 5      
Houston Dynamo         3 Montreal Impact      1  
New England Revolution 2 New York Red Bulls   3  
Orlando City SC        1 Toronto FC           3  
Portland Timbers       2 Chicago Fire         2  
Vancouver Whitecaps    3 New York City FC     2  
Tuesday, July 4        
Atlanta United FC      4 San Jose Earthquakes 2  
Colorado Rapids        1 Seattle Sounders     3  
FC Dallas              4 DC United            2  
LA Galaxy              2 Real Salt Lake       6  
Minnesota United FC    0 Columbus Crew        1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Chicago Fire           19 11 5 3  37 19 38  
2  Toronto FC             19 11 5 3  34 19 38  
3  New York City FC       19 10 3 6  36 24 33  
4  Atlanta United FC      19 9  3 7  39 27 30  
5  Orlando City SC        20 8  5 7  22 29 29  
6  Columbus Crew          20 9  1 10 30 32 28  
7  New York Red Bulls     18 8  2 8  20 25 26  
8  Philadelphia Union     18 6  5 7  25 21 23  
9  Montreal Impact        17 5  6 6  27 29 21  
10 New England Revolution 19 5  5 9  29 31 20  
11 DC United              19 5  3 11 14 31 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   20 8  8 4  24 14 32  
2  FC Dallas              18 8  7 3  30 18 31  
3  Houston Dynamo         19 8  4 7  34 29 28  
4  Portland Timbers       20 7  6 7  34 31 27  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   19 7  5 7  22 26 26  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    17 7  3 7  24 27 24  
7  Seattle Sounders       19 6  6 7  25 28 24  
8  LA Galaxy              18 6  4 8  28 32 22  
9  Real Salt Lake         20 6  2 12 23 40 20  
10 Colorado Rapids        18 6  1 11 19 27 19  
11 Minnesota United FC    19 5  3 11 25 42 18

