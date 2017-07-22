FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
July 22, 2017 / 1:06 AM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22   
Minnesota United FC 0 New York Red Bulls 3  
New York City FC    2 Chicago Fire       1  
Friday, July 21     
Orlando City SC     0 Atlanta United FC  1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             20 11 6 3  36 21 39  
2  Chicago Fire           20 11 5 4  38 21 38  
3  New York City FC       21 11 4 6  40 27 37  
4  Atlanta United FC      20 10 3 7  40 27 33  
5  New York Red Bulls     20 10 2 8  28 26 32  
6  Orlando City SC        21 8  5 8  22 30 29  
7  Columbus Crew          20 9  1 10 30 32 28  
8  Montreal Impact        18 6  6 6  29 30 24  
9  Philadelphia Union     19 6  5 8  26 23 23  
10 New England Revolution 19 5  5 9  29 31 20  
11 DC United              20 5  3 12 17 35 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   20 8  8 4  24 14 32  
2  FC Dallas              18 8  7 3  30 18 31  
3  Houston Dynamo         20 8  5 7  34 29 29  
4  Vancouver Whitecaps    18 8  3 7  25 27 27  
5  Portland Timbers       21 7  6 8  35 35 27  
6  Seattle Sounders       20 7  6 7  29 31 27  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   20 7  5 8  23 31 26  
8  Real Salt Lake         21 7  2 12 27 41 23  
9  LA Galaxy              19 6  4 9  28 33 22  
10 Colorado Rapids        18 6  1 11 19 27 19  
11 Minnesota United FC    21 5  4 12 25 45 19  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, July 22      
DC United              v Houston Dynamo       (2300)  
Toronto FC             v Colorado Rapids      (2300)  
Columbus Crew          v Philadelphia Union   (2330)  
Montreal Impact        v FC Dallas            (2330)  
New England Revolution v LA Galaxy            (2330)  
Sunday, July 23        
Real Salt Lake         v Sporting Kansas City (0200)  
Vancouver Whitecaps    v Portland Timbers     (2230)  
Monday, July 24        
Seattle Sounders       v San Jose Earthquakes (0230)

