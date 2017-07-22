UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Minnesota United FC 0 New York Red Bulls 3 New York City FC 2 Chicago Fire 1 Friday, July 21 Orlando City SC 0 Atlanta United FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 20 11 6 3 36 21 39 2 Chicago Fire 20 11 5 4 38 21 38 3 New York City FC 21 11 4 6 40 27 37 4 Atlanta United FC 20 10 3 7 40 27 33 5 New York Red Bulls 20 10 2 8 28 26 32 6 Orlando City SC 21 8 5 8 22 30 29 7 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28 8 Montreal Impact 18 6 6 6 29 30 24 9 Philadelphia Union 19 6 5 8 26 23 23 10 New England Revolution 19 5 5 9 29 31 20 11 DC United 20 5 3 12 17 35 18 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 20 8 8 4 24 14 32 2 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31 3 Houston Dynamo 20 8 5 7 34 29 29 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 8 3 7 25 27 27 5 Portland Timbers 21 7 6 8 35 35 27 6 Seattle Sounders 20 7 6 7 29 31 27 7 San Jose Earthquakes 20 7 5 8 23 31 26 8 Real Salt Lake 21 7 2 12 27 41 23 9 LA Galaxy 19 6 4 9 28 33 22 10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19 11 Minnesota United FC 21 5 4 12 25 45 19 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 22 DC United v Houston Dynamo (2300) Toronto FC v Colorado Rapids (2300) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (2330) Montreal Impact v FC Dallas (2330) New England Revolution v LA Galaxy (2330) Sunday, July 23 Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (2230) Monday, July 24 Seattle Sounders v San Jose Earthquakes (0230)