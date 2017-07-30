UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 Toronto FC 4 New York City FC 0 Saturday, July 29 FC Dallas 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Portland Timbers 2 LA Galaxy 0 Seattle Sounders 0 Minnesota United FC 4 DC United 0 New England Revolution 3 Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 4 Montreal Impact 0 Real Salt Lake 2 Columbus Crew 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Sporting Kansas City 3 Chicago Fire 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 22 12 7 3 41 22 43 2 Chicago Fire 21 11 5 5 40 24 38 3 New York City FC 22 11 4 7 40 31 37 4 New York Red Bulls 21 11 2 8 32 26 35 5 Atlanta United FC 21 10 4 7 41 28 34 6 Columbus Crew 23 10 2 11 33 37 32 7 Orlando City SC 22 8 6 8 23 31 30 8 New England Revolution 21 7 5 9 36 34 26 9 Philadelphia Union 22 7 5 10 29 27 26 10 Montreal Impact 20 6 6 8 30 36 24 11 DC United 22 5 3 14 18 42 18 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 22 9 9 4 28 17 36 2 FC Dallas 20 9 7 4 32 23 34 3 Houston Dynamo 22 9 6 7 39 32 33 4 Portland Timbers 23 8 7 8 39 38 31 5 Seattle Sounders 22 8 7 7 32 31 31 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 20 9 3 8 30 29 30 7 San Jose Earthquakes 22 8 5 9 24 34 29 8 Real Salt Lake 23 7 4 12 30 44 25 9 LA Galaxy 21 6 5 10 31 37 23 10 Minnesota United FC 22 6 4 12 29 45 22 11 Colorado Rapids 20 6 2 12 20 29 20