5 days ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
July 30, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30        
Toronto FC             4 New York City FC    0  
Saturday, July 29      
FC Dallas              0 Vancouver Whitecaps 4  
Houston Dynamo         2 Portland Timbers    2  
LA Galaxy              0 Seattle Sounders    0  
Minnesota United FC    4 DC United           0  
New England Revolution 3 Philadelphia Union  0  
New York Red Bulls     4 Montreal Impact     0  
Real Salt Lake         2 Columbus Crew       2  
San Jose Earthquakes   1 Colorado Rapids     0  
Sporting Kansas City   3 Chicago Fire        2  
Atlanta United FC      1 Orlando City SC     1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             22 12 7 3  41 22 43  
2  Chicago Fire           21 11 5 5  40 24 38  
3  New York City FC       22 11 4 7  40 31 37  
4  New York Red Bulls     21 11 2 8  32 26 35  
5  Atlanta United FC      21 10 4 7  41 28 34  
6  Columbus Crew          23 10 2 11 33 37 32  
7  Orlando City SC        22 8  6 8  23 31 30  
8  New England Revolution 21 7  5 9  36 34 26  
9  Philadelphia Union     22 7  5 10 29 27 26  
10 Montreal Impact        20 6  6 8  30 36 24  
11 DC United              22 5  3 14 18 42 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   22 9  9 4  28 17 36  
2  FC Dallas              20 9  7 4  32 23 34  
3  Houston Dynamo         22 9  6 7  39 32 33  
4  Portland Timbers       23 8  7 8  39 38 31  
5  Seattle Sounders       22 8  7 7  32 31 31  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    20 9  3 8  30 29 30  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   22 8  5 9  24 34 29  
8  Real Salt Lake         23 7  4 12 30 44 25  
9  LA Galaxy              21 6  5 10 31 37 23  
10 Minnesota United FC    22 6  4 12 29 45 22  
11 Colorado Rapids        20 6  2 12 20 29 20

