Soccer-US championship play-offs results
October 30, 2017 / 2:43 AM / a day ago

Soccer-US championship play-offs results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs first leg matches on Sunday 
Western Conference Semifinal
Monday, October 30, first leg
Vancouver Whitecaps - Seattle Sounders 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Monday, October 30, first leg
New York Red Bulls   v Toronto FC       (2300)  
Western Conference Semifinal
Tuesday, October 31, first leg
Houston Dynamo       v Portland Timbers (0130)  
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Wednesday, November 1, first leg
Columbus Crew        v New York City FC (0000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
