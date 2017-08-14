Soccer-US championship results and standings

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1 Saturday, August 12 Columbus Crew 3 Chicago Fire 1 FC Dallas 0 Colorado Rapids 0 Houston Dynamo 3 San Jose Earthquakes 0 LA Galaxy 0 New York City FC 2 New England Revolution 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 New York Red Bulls 3 Orlando City SC 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Montreal Impact 3 Toronto FC 4 Portland Timbers 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 24 13 8 3 46 24 47 2 New York City FC 24 13 4 7 45 33 43 3 Chicago Fire 23 12 5 6 45 28 41 4 New York Red Bulls 23 12 2 9 37 30 38 5 Columbus Crew 25 11 2 12 37 40 35 6 Atlanta United FC 22 10 5 7 42 29 35 7 Montreal Impact 22 8 6 8 35 37 30 8 Orlando City SC 24 8 6 10 25 36 30 9 Philadelphia Union 24 8 5 11 32 31 29 10 New England Revolution 23 8 5 10 38 38 29 11 DC United 24 5 4 15 19 44 19 Western Conference 1 Houston Dynamo 24 10 7 7 42 32 37 2 Seattle Sounders 24 10 7 7 37 31 37 3 Sporting Kansas City 24 9 10 5 29 19 37 4 FC Dallas 22 9 8 5 33 26 35 5 Portland Timbers 25 9 7 9 43 43 34 6 San Jose Earthquakes 24 9 5 10 26 38 32 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 8 Real Salt Lake 25 8 5 12 31 44 29 9 LA Galaxy 23 6 5 12 32 42 23 10 Colorado Rapids 22 6 4 12 22 31 22 11 Minnesota United FC 23 6 4 13 29 49 22