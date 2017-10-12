FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
October 12, 2017 / 2:03 AM / in 7 days

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 11
Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             32 19 8  5  71 35 65  
2  New York City FC       32 16 8  8  53 39 56  
3  Atlanta United FC      32 15 8  9  68 38 53  
4  Chicago Fire           32 15 7  10 58 42 52  
5  Columbus Crew          32 15 5  12 50 47 50  
6  New York Red Bulls     32 13 7  12 51 46 46  
7  Montreal Impact        32 11 6  15 50 54 39  
8  New England Revolution 32 11 6  15 48 58 39  
9  Philadelphia Union     32 10 9  13 42 43 39  
10 Orlando City SC        32 10 9  13 38 51 39  
11 DC United              32 9  5  18 30 54 32  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    32 15 6  11 48 46 51  
2  Sporting Kansas City   32 12 12 8  39 27 48  
3  Portland Timbers       32 13 8  11 54 49 47  
4  Seattle Sounders       32 12 11 9  45 39 47  
5  Houston Dynamo         32 12 10 10 54 45 46  
6  FC Dallas              32 10 13 9  43 43 43  
7  Real Salt Lake         32 12 6  14 47 53 42  
8  San Jose Earthquakes   32 12 6  14 35 57 42  
9  Minnesota United FC    32 10 6  16 45 64 36  
10 Colorado Rapids        32 8  6  18 30 48 30  
11 LA Galaxy              32 7  8  17 41 62 29  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, October 15     
Chicago Fire           v Philadelphia Union   (2100)  
New England Revolution v New York City FC     (2100)  
New York Red Bulls     v Atlanta United FC    (2100)  
Orlando City SC        v Columbus Crew        (2100)  
Toronto FC             v Montreal Impact      (2100)  
Colorado Rapids        v Real Salt Lake       (2330)  
LA Galaxy              v Minnesota United FC  (2330)  
Portland Timbers       v DC United            (2330)  
Seattle Sounders       v FC Dallas            (2330)  
Sporting Kansas City   v Houston Dynamo       (2330)  
Vancouver Whitecaps    v San Jose Earthquakes (2330)

