Soccer-US championship results and standings

Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 11 Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 32 19 8 5 71 35 65 2 New York City FC 32 16 8 8 53 39 56 3 Atlanta United FC 32 15 8 9 68 38 53 4 Chicago Fire 32 15 7 10 58 42 52 5 Columbus Crew 32 15 5 12 50 47 50 6 New York Red Bulls 32 13 7 12 51 46 46 7 Montreal Impact 32 11 6 15 50 54 39 8 New England Revolution 32 11 6 15 48 58 39 9 Philadelphia Union 32 10 9 13 42 43 39 10 Orlando City SC 32 10 9 13 38 51 39 11 DC United 32 9 5 18 30 54 32 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 15 6 11 48 46 51 2 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 12 8 39 27 48 3 Portland Timbers 32 13 8 11 54 49 47 4 Seattle Sounders 32 12 11 9 45 39 47 5 Houston Dynamo 32 12 10 10 54 45 46 6 FC Dallas 32 10 13 9 43 43 43 7 Real Salt Lake 32 12 6 14 47 53 42 8 San Jose Earthquakes 32 12 6 14 35 57 42 9 Minnesota United FC 32 10 6 16 45 64 36 10 Colorado Rapids 32 8 6 18 30 48 30 11 LA Galaxy 32 7 8 17 41 62 29 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Chicago Fire v Philadelphia Union (2100) New England Revolution v New York City FC (2100) New York Red Bulls v Atlanta United FC (2100) Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew (2100) Toronto FC v Montreal Impact (2100) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2330) LA Galaxy v Minnesota United FC (2330) Portland Timbers v DC United (2330) Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas (2330) Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo (2330) Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes (2330)