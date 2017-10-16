FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-US championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 16, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 6 days ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15     
Colorado Rapids        1 Real Salt Lake       0  
LA Galaxy              3 Minnesota United FC  0  
Portland Timbers       4 DC United            0  
Seattle Sounders       4 FC Dallas            0  
Sporting Kansas City   0 Houston Dynamo       0  
Vancouver Whitecaps    1 San Jose Earthquakes 1  
Chicago Fire           3 Philadelphia Union   2  
New England Revolution 2 New York City FC     1  
New York Red Bulls     0 Atlanta United FC    0  
Orlando City SC        0 Columbus Crew        1  
Toronto FC             1 Montreal Impact      0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             33 20 8  5  72 35 68  
2  New York City FC       33 16 8  9  54 41 56  
3  Chicago Fire           33 16 7  10 61 44 55  
4  Atlanta United FC      33 15 9  9  68 38 54  
5  Columbus Crew          33 16 5  12 51 47 53  
6  New York Red Bulls     33 13 8  12 51 46 47  
7  New England Revolution 33 12 6  15 50 59 42  
8  Montreal Impact        33 11 6  16 50 55 39  
9  Philadelphia Union     33 10 9  14 44 46 39  
10 Orlando City SC        33 10 9  14 38 52 39  
11 DC United              33 9  5  19 30 58 32  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    33 15 7  11 49 47 52  
2  Portland Timbers       33 14 8  11 58 49 50  
3  Seattle Sounders       33 13 11 9  49 39 50  
4  Sporting Kansas City   33 12 13 8  39 27 49  
5  Houston Dynamo         33 12 11 10 54 45 47  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   33 12 7  14 36 58 43  
7  FC Dallas              33 10 13 10 43 47 43  
8  Real Salt Lake         33 12 6  15 47 54 42  
9  Minnesota United FC    33 10 6  17 45 67 36  
10 Colorado Rapids        33 9  6  18 31 48 33  
11 LA Galaxy              33 8  8  17 44 62 32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.