Soccer-US championship results and standings

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 0 LA Galaxy 3 Minnesota United FC 0 Portland Timbers 4 DC United 0 Seattle Sounders 4 FC Dallas 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Houston Dynamo 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Chicago Fire 3 Philadelphia Union 2 New England Revolution 2 New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 0 Atlanta United FC 0 Orlando City SC 0 Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 1 Montreal Impact 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 33 20 8 5 72 35 68 2 New York City FC 33 16 8 9 54 41 56 3 Chicago Fire 33 16 7 10 61 44 55 4 Atlanta United FC 33 15 9 9 68 38 54 5 Columbus Crew 33 16 5 12 51 47 53 6 New York Red Bulls 33 13 8 12 51 46 47 7 New England Revolution 33 12 6 15 50 59 42 8 Montreal Impact 33 11 6 16 50 55 39 9 Philadelphia Union 33 10 9 14 44 46 39 10 Orlando City SC 33 10 9 14 38 52 39 11 DC United 33 9 5 19 30 58 32 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 15 7 11 49 47 52 2 Portland Timbers 33 14 8 11 58 49 50 3 Seattle Sounders 33 13 11 9 49 39 50 4 Sporting Kansas City 33 12 13 8 39 27 49 5 Houston Dynamo 33 12 11 10 54 45 47 6 San Jose Earthquakes 33 12 7 14 36 58 43 7 FC Dallas 33 10 13 10 43 47 43 8 Real Salt Lake 33 12 6 15 47 54 42 9 Minnesota United FC 33 10 6 17 45 67 36 10 Colorado Rapids 33 9 6 18 31 48 33 11 LA Galaxy 33 8 8 17 44 62 32