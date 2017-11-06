UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship play-offs results

Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs second leg matches on Sunday Western Conference Semifinal Monday, November 6, second leg Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Houston Dynamo - Portland Timbers 0-0. Houston Dynamo win 2-1 on aggregate. Eastern Conference Semifinal Sunday, November 5, second leg New York City FC - Columbus Crew 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Columbus Crew - New York City FC 4-1. Columbus Crew win 4-3 on aggregate. Toronto FC - New York Red Bulls 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC 1-2.