#World Football
November 6, 2017 / 12:40 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship play-offs results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs second leg matches on Sunday 
Western Conference Semifinal
Monday, November 6, second leg
Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo     1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
First leg: Houston Dynamo - Portland Timbers 0-0. Houston Dynamo win 2-1 on aggregate.
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Sunday, November 5, second leg
New York City FC - Columbus Crew      2-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
First leg: Columbus Crew - New York City FC 4-1. Columbus Crew win 4-3 on aggregate.
Toronto FC       - New York Red Bulls 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
First leg: New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC 1-2.

