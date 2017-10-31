FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship play-offs results
#World Football
October 31, 2017 / 1:25 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship play-offs results

    Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs first leg matches on Monday 
Western Conference Semifinal
Tuesday, October 31, first leg
Houston Dynamo      - Portland Timbers 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Monday, October 30, first leg
New York Red Bulls  - Toronto FC       1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Western Conference Semifinal
Monday, October 30, first leg
Vancouver Whitecaps - Seattle Sounders 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Wednesday, November 1, first leg
Columbus Crew        v New York City FC (0000)

