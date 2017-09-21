UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 20 Atlanta United FC 4 LA Galaxy 0 Toronto FC 3 Montreal Impact 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 30 18 8 4 66 31 62 2 New York City FC 29 15 6 8 50 37 51 3 Chicago Fire 29 14 6 9 52 37 48 4 Atlanta United FC 28 13 7 8 61 35 46 5 Columbus Crew 30 13 5 12 45 45 44 6 New York Red Bulls 28 12 6 10 41 36 42 7 Montreal Impact 29 11 6 12 49 49 39 8 New England Revolution 29 10 5 14 45 51 35 9 Orlando City SC 29 9 8 12 32 47 35 10 Philadelphia Union 29 8 9 12 37 39 33 11 DC United 29 8 4 17 23 49 28 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 13 6 9 45 39 45 2 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 50 47 44 3 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 11 6 35 22 44 4 Seattle Sounders 29 11 11 7 42 35 44 5 San Jose Earthquakes 29 11 6 12 32 48 39 6 Real Salt Lake 30 11 5 14 44 52 38 7 Houston Dynamo 28 10 8 10 46 39 38 8 FC Dallas 28 9 11 8 39 38 38 9 Minnesota United FC 28 8 5 15 36 58 29 10 LA Galaxy 29 7 6 16 36 56 27 11 Colorado Rapids 28 7 5 16 26 42 26 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 New York City FC v Houston Dynamo (1900) New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2100) DC United v San Jose Earthquakes (2300) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (2300) Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls (2330) Sunday, September 24 Minnesota United FC v FC Dallas (0000) Real Salt Lake v Seattle Sounders (0130) Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (0200) Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (1800) Atlanta United FC v Montreal Impact (2100) Monday, September 25 Portland Timbers v Orlando City SC (0000)