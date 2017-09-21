FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
September 21, 2017 / 1:12 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 20
Atlanta United FC 4 LA Galaxy       0  
Toronto FC        3 Montreal Impact 5  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             30 18 8  4  66 31 62  
2  New York City FC       29 15 6  8  50 37 51  
3  Chicago Fire           29 14 6  9  52 37 48  
4  Atlanta United FC      28 13 7  8  61 35 46  
5  Columbus Crew          30 13 5  12 45 45 44  
6  New York Red Bulls     28 12 6  10 41 36 42  
7  Montreal Impact        29 11 6  12 49 49 39  
8  New England Revolution 29 10 5  14 45 51 35  
9  Orlando City SC        29 9  8  12 32 47 35  
10 Philadelphia Union     29 8  9  12 37 39 33  
11 DC United              29 8  4  17 23 49 28  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    28 13 6  9  45 39 45  
2  Portland Timbers       30 12 8  10 50 47 44  
3  Sporting Kansas City   28 11 11 6  35 22 44  
4  Seattle Sounders       29 11 11 7  42 35 44  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   29 11 6  12 32 48 39  
6  Real Salt Lake         30 11 5  14 44 52 38  
7  Houston Dynamo         28 10 8  10 46 39 38  
8  FC Dallas              28 9  11 8  39 38 38  
9  Minnesota United FC    28 8  5  15 36 58 29  
10 LA Galaxy              29 7  6  16 36 56 27  
11 Colorado Rapids        28 7  5  16 26 42 26  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, September 23 
New York City FC       v Houston Dynamo       (1900)  
New England Revolution v Toronto FC           (2100)  
DC United              v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)  
Philadelphia Union     v Chicago Fire         (2300)  
Columbus Crew          v New York Red Bulls   (2330)  
Sunday, September 24   
Minnesota United FC    v FC Dallas            (0000)  
Real Salt Lake         v Seattle Sounders     (0130)  
Vancouver Whitecaps    v Colorado Rapids      (0200)  
Sporting Kansas City   v LA Galaxy            (1800)  
Atlanta United FC      v Montreal Impact      (2100)  
Monday, September 25   
Portland Timbers       v Orlando City SC      (0000)

