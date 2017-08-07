UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 New York City FC 3 New York Red Bulls 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 Atlanta United FC 1 Portland Timbers 3 LA Galaxy 1 Saturday, August 5 Chicago Fire 4 New England Revolution 1 Colorado Rapids 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 DC United 1 Toronto FC 1 Minnesota United FC 0 Seattle Sounders 4 Montreal Impact 2 Orlando City SC 1 Philadelphia Union 3 FC Dallas 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Houston Dynamo 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Columbus Crew 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 23 12 8 3 42 23 44 2 Chicago Fire 22 12 5 5 44 25 41 3 New York City FC 23 12 4 7 43 33 40 4 New York Red Bulls 22 11 2 9 34 29 35 5 Atlanta United FC 22 10 5 7 42 29 35 6 Columbus Crew 24 10 2 12 34 39 32 7 Orlando City SC 23 8 6 9 24 33 30 8 Philadelphia Union 23 8 5 10 32 28 29 9 Montreal Impact 21 7 6 8 32 37 27 10 New England Revolution 22 7 5 10 37 38 26 11 DC United 23 5 4 14 19 43 19 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 23 9 10 4 29 18 37 2 Houston Dynamo 23 9 7 7 39 32 34 3 FC Dallas 21 9 7 5 33 26 34 4 Seattle Sounders 23 9 7 7 36 31 34 5 Portland Timbers 24 9 7 8 42 39 34 6 San Jose Earthquakes 23 9 5 9 26 35 32 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 9 4 8 32 31 31 8 Real Salt Lake 24 7 5 12 30 44 26 9 LA Galaxy 22 6 5 11 32 40 23 10 Minnesota United FC 23 6 4 13 29 49 22 11 Colorado Rapids 21 6 3 12 22 31 21