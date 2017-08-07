FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6     
New York City FC     3 New York Red Bulls     2  
Sporting Kansas City 1 Atlanta United FC      1  
Portland Timbers     3 LA Galaxy              1  
Saturday, August 5   
Chicago Fire         4 New England Revolution 1  
Colorado Rapids      2 Vancouver Whitecaps    2  
DC United            1 Toronto FC             1  
Minnesota United FC  0 Seattle Sounders       4  
Montreal Impact      2 Orlando City SC        1  
Philadelphia Union   3 FC Dallas              1  
Real Salt Lake       0 Houston Dynamo         0  
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Columbus Crew          1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             23 12 8  3  42 23 44  
2  Chicago Fire           22 12 5  5  44 25 41  
3  New York City FC       23 12 4  7  43 33 40  
4  New York Red Bulls     22 11 2  9  34 29 35  
5  Atlanta United FC      22 10 5  7  42 29 35  
6  Columbus Crew          24 10 2  12 34 39 32  
7  Orlando City SC        23 8  6  9  24 33 30  
8  Philadelphia Union     23 8  5  10 32 28 29  
9  Montreal Impact        21 7  6  8  32 37 27  
10 New England Revolution 22 7  5  10 37 38 26  
11 DC United              23 5  4  14 19 43 19  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   23 9  10 4  29 18 37  
2  Houston Dynamo         23 9  7  7  39 32 34  
3  FC Dallas              21 9  7  5  33 26 34  
4  Seattle Sounders       23 9  7  7  36 31 34  
5  Portland Timbers       24 9  7  8  42 39 34  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   23 9  5  9  26 35 32  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    21 9  4  8  32 31 31  
8  Real Salt Lake         24 7  5  12 30 44 26  
9  LA Galaxy              22 6  5  11 32 40 23  
10 Minnesota United FC    23 6  4  13 29 49 22  
11 Colorado Rapids        21 6  3  12 22 31 21

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.