UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 New England Revolution 2 Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1 Houston Dynamo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 31 18 8 5 67 33 62 2 New York City FC 30 15 7 8 51 38 52 3 Chicago Fire 29 14 6 9 52 37 48 4 Atlanta United FC 28 13 7 8 61 35 46 5 Columbus Crew 30 13 5 12 45 45 44 6 New York Red Bulls 28 12 6 10 41 36 42 7 Montreal Impact 29 11 6 12 49 49 39 8 New England Revolution 30 11 5 14 47 52 38 9 Orlando City SC 29 9 8 12 32 47 35 10 Philadelphia Union 29 8 9 12 37 39 33 11 DC United 29 8 4 17 23 49 28 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 13 6 9 45 39 45 2 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 50 47 44 3 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 11 6 35 22 44 4 Seattle Sounders 29 11 11 7 42 35 44 5 San Jose Earthquakes 29 11 6 12 32 48 39 6 Houston Dynamo 29 10 9 10 47 40 39 7 Real Salt Lake 30 11 5 14 44 52 38 8 FC Dallas 28 9 11 8 39 38 38 9 Minnesota United FC 28 8 5 15 36 58 29 10 LA Galaxy 29 7 6 16 36 56 27 11 Colorado Rapids 28 7 5 16 26 42 26 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 DC United v San Jose Earthquakes (2300) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (2300) Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls (2330) Sunday, September 24 Minnesota United FC v FC Dallas (0000) Real Salt Lake v Seattle Sounders (0130) Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids (0200) Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (1800) Atlanta United FC v Montreal Impact (2100) Monday, September 25 Portland Timbers v Orlando City SC (0000)