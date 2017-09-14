FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
September 14, 2017 / 1:08 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 13
Atlanta United FC   7 New England Revolution 0  
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Minnesota United FC    0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             28 17 8  3  59 26 59  
2  New York City FC       28 15 5  8  49 36 50  
3  Chicago Fire           28 13 6  9  49 37 45  
4  Columbus Crew          29 13 4  12 43 43 43  
5  Atlanta United FC      26 12 6  8  54 32 42  
6  New York Red Bulls     27 12 5  10 41 36 41  
7  Montreal Impact        27 10 6  11 42 43 36  
8  New England Revolution 28 10 5  13 44 48 35  
9  Orlando City SC        28 9  7  12 29 44 34  
10 Philadelphia Union     28 8  8  12 37 39 32  
11 DC United              28 8  4  16 23 46 28  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    27 13 5  9  43 37 44  
2  Portland Timbers       29 12 8  9  49 45 44  
3  Seattle Sounders       28 11 10 7  42 35 43  
4  Sporting Kansas City   27 10 11 6  32 21 41  
5  Houston Dynamo         27 10 8  9  46 38 38  
6  FC Dallas              27 9  10 8  39 38 37  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   28 10 6  12 31 48 36  
8  Real Salt Lake         29 10 5  14 42 51 35  
9  LA Galaxy              27 7  6  14 36 48 27  
10 Minnesota United FC    27 7  5  15 33 56 26  
11 Colorado Rapids        27 7  4  16 25 41 25  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, September 16
Atlanta United FC    v Orlando City SC        (1955)  
Vancouver Whitecaps  v Columbus Crew          (2300)  
Montreal Impact      v Minnesota United FC    (2330)  
Sunday, September 17 
FC Dallas            v Seattle Sounders       (0000)  
Chicago Fire         v DC United              (0030)  
Sporting Kansas City v New England Revolution (0030)  
Colorado Rapids      v New York City FC       (0100)  
Real Salt Lake       v Portland Timbers       (0130)  
LA Galaxy            v Toronto FC             (0230)  
San Jose Earthquakes v Houston Dynamo         (0230)  
New York Red Bulls   v Philadelphia Union     (1700)

