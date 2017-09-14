UPDATE 1-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 13 Atlanta United FC 7 New England Revolution 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Minnesota United FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 28 17 8 3 59 26 59 2 New York City FC 28 15 5 8 49 36 50 3 Chicago Fire 28 13 6 9 49 37 45 4 Columbus Crew 29 13 4 12 43 43 43 5 Atlanta United FC 26 12 6 8 54 32 42 6 New York Red Bulls 27 12 5 10 41 36 41 7 Montreal Impact 27 10 6 11 42 43 36 8 New England Revolution 28 10 5 13 44 48 35 9 Orlando City SC 28 9 7 12 29 44 34 10 Philadelphia Union 28 8 8 12 37 39 32 11 DC United 28 8 4 16 23 46 28 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 13 5 9 43 37 44 2 Portland Timbers 29 12 8 9 49 45 44 3 Seattle Sounders 28 11 10 7 42 35 43 4 Sporting Kansas City 27 10 11 6 32 21 41 5 Houston Dynamo 27 10 8 9 46 38 38 6 FC Dallas 27 9 10 8 39 38 37 7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 10 6 12 31 48 36 8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 5 14 42 51 35 9 LA Galaxy 27 7 6 14 36 48 27 10 Minnesota United FC 27 7 5 15 33 56 26 11 Colorado Rapids 27 7 4 16 25 41 25 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Atlanta United FC v Orlando City SC (1955) Vancouver Whitecaps v Columbus Crew (2300) Montreal Impact v Minnesota United FC (2330) Sunday, September 17 FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0000) Chicago Fire v DC United (0030) Sporting Kansas City v New England Revolution (0030) Colorado Rapids v New York City FC (0100) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (0130) LA Galaxy v Toronto FC (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Houston Dynamo (0230) New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (1700)