UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Chicago Fire 3 Philadelphia Union 2 New England Revolution 2 New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 0 Atlanta United FC 0 Orlando City SC 0 Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 1 Montreal Impact 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 33 20 8 5 72 35 68 2 New York City FC 33 16 8 9 54 41 56 3 Chicago Fire 33 16 7 10 61 44 55 4 Atlanta United FC 33 15 9 9 68 38 54 5 Columbus Crew 33 16 5 12 51 47 53 6 New York Red Bulls 33 13 8 12 51 46 47 7 New England Revolution 33 12 6 15 50 59 42 8 Montreal Impact 33 11 6 16 50 55 39 9 Philadelphia Union 33 10 9 14 44 46 39 10 Orlando City SC 33 10 9 14 38 52 39 11 DC United 32 9 5 18 30 54 32 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 15 6 11 48 46 51 2 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 12 8 39 27 48 3 Portland Timbers 32 13 8 11 54 49 47 4 Seattle Sounders 32 12 11 9 45 39 47 5 Houston Dynamo 32 12 10 10 54 45 46 6 FC Dallas 32 10 13 9 43 43 43 7 Real Salt Lake 32 12 6 14 47 53 42 8 San Jose Earthquakes 32 12 6 14 35 57 42 9 Minnesota United FC 32 10 6 16 45 64 36 10 Colorado Rapids 32 8 6 18 30 48 30 11 LA Galaxy 32 7 8 17 41 62 29 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2330) LA Galaxy v Minnesota United FC (2330) Portland Timbers v DC United (2330) Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas (2330) Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo (2330) Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes (2330)