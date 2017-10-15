FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15     
Chicago Fire           3 Philadelphia Union 2  
New England Revolution 2 New York City FC   1  
New York Red Bulls     0 Atlanta United FC  0  
Orlando City SC        0 Columbus Crew      1  
Toronto FC             1 Montreal Impact    0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             33 20 8  5  72 35 68  
2  New York City FC       33 16 8  9  54 41 56  
3  Chicago Fire           33 16 7  10 61 44 55  
4  Atlanta United FC      33 15 9  9  68 38 54  
5  Columbus Crew          33 16 5  12 51 47 53  
6  New York Red Bulls     33 13 8  12 51 46 47  
7  New England Revolution 33 12 6  15 50 59 42  
8  Montreal Impact        33 11 6  16 50 55 39  
9  Philadelphia Union     33 10 9  14 44 46 39  
10 Orlando City SC        33 10 9  14 38 52 39  
11 DC United              32 9  5  18 30 54 32  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    32 15 6  11 48 46 51  
2  Sporting Kansas City   32 12 12 8  39 27 48  
3  Portland Timbers       32 13 8  11 54 49 47  
4  Seattle Sounders       32 12 11 9  45 39 47  
5  Houston Dynamo         32 12 10 10 54 45 46  
6  FC Dallas              32 10 13 9  43 43 43  
7  Real Salt Lake         32 12 6  14 47 53 42  
8  San Jose Earthquakes   32 12 6  14 35 57 42  
9  Minnesota United FC    32 10 6  16 45 64 36  
10 Colorado Rapids        32 8  6  18 30 48 30  
11 LA Galaxy              32 7  8  17 41 62 29  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Sunday, October 15   
Colorado Rapids      v Real Salt Lake       (2330)  
LA Galaxy            v Minnesota United FC  (2330)  
Portland Timbers     v DC United            (2330)  
Seattle Sounders     v FC Dallas            (2330)  
Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo       (2330)  
Vancouver Whitecaps  v San Jose Earthquakes (2330)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
