UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22   
Atlanta United FC    2 Toronto FC             2  
DC United            1 New York Red Bulls     2  
FC Dallas            5 LA Galaxy              1  
Houston Dynamo       3 Chicago Fire           0  
Montreal Impact      2 New England Revolution 3  
New York City FC     2 Columbus Crew          2  
Philadelphia Union   6 Orlando City SC        1  
Portland Timbers     2 Vancouver Whitecaps    1  
Real Salt Lake       2 Sporting Kansas City   1  
San Jose Earthquakes 3 Minnesota United FC    2  
Seattle Sounders     3 Colorado Rapids        0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             34 20 9  5  74 37 69  
2  New York City FC       34 16 9  9  56 43 57  
3  Chicago Fire           34 16 7  11 61 47 55  
4  Atlanta United FC      34 15 10 9  70 40 55  
5  Columbus Crew          34 16 6  12 53 49 54  
6  New York Red Bulls     34 14 8  12 53 47 50  
7  New England Revolution 34 13 6  15 53 61 45  
8  Philadelphia Union     34 11 9  14 50 47 42  
9  Montreal Impact        34 11 6  17 52 58 39  
10 Orlando City SC        34 10 9  15 39 58 39  
11 DC United              34 9  5  20 31 60 32  
Western Conference
1  Portland Timbers       34 15 8  11 60 50 53  
2  Seattle Sounders       34 14 11 9  52 39 53  
3  Vancouver Whitecaps    34 15 7  12 50 49 52  
4  Houston Dynamo         34 13 11 10 57 45 50  
5  Sporting Kansas City   34 12 13 9  40 29 49  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   34 13 7  14 39 60 46  
7  FC Dallas              34 11 13 10 48 48 46  
8  Real Salt Lake         34 13 6  15 49 55 45  
9  Minnesota United FC    34 10 6  18 47 70 36  
10 Colorado Rapids        34 9  6  19 31 51 33  
11 LA Galaxy              34 8  8  18 45 67 32

