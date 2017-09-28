UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 27 Atlanta United FC 3 Philadelphia Union 0 FC Dallas 2 Colorado Rapids 0 Houston Dynamo 3 LA Galaxy 3 Montreal Impact 0 New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 3 DC United 3 Orlando City SC 6 New England Revolution 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Chicago Fire 4 Seattle Sounders 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 31 18 8 5 67 33 62 2 New York City FC 31 16 7 8 52 38 55 3 Atlanta United FC 30 15 7 8 66 35 52 4 Chicago Fire 31 15 6 10 57 41 51 5 Columbus Crew 31 14 5 12 48 47 47 6 New York Red Bulls 30 12 7 11 46 42 43 7 Montreal Impact 31 11 6 14 49 52 39 8 New England Revolution 31 11 5 15 48 58 38 9 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 38 51 38 10 Philadelphia Union 31 9 9 13 40 43 36 11 DC United 31 9 5 17 30 52 32 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 14 6 10 47 43 48 2 Portland Timbers 31 13 8 10 53 47 47 3 Sporting Kansas City 29 12 11 6 37 23 47 4 Seattle Sounders 31 12 11 8 45 37 47 5 Real Salt Lake 31 12 5 14 46 52 41 6 FC Dallas 30 10 11 9 42 42 41 7 Houston Dynamo 30 10 10 10 50 43 40 8 San Jose Earthquakes 31 11 6 14 33 56 39 9 Minnesota United FC 29 9 5 15 40 59 32 10 LA Galaxy 31 7 7 17 40 61 28 11 Colorado Rapids 30 7 5 18 27 46 26 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Orlando City SC v FC Dallas (2000) Toronto FC v New York Red Bulls (2300) Columbus Crew v DC United (2330) New England Revolution v Atlanta United FC (2330) Sunday, October 1 Chicago Fire v New York City FC (0030) Houston Dynamo v Minnesota United FC (0030) Colorado Rapids v Montreal Impact (0100) Sporting Kansas City v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100) LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (0230) Philadelphia Union v Seattle Sounders (1700)