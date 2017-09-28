FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
September 28, 2017 / 1:05 AM / 21 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 27
Atlanta United FC    3 Philadelphia Union     0  
FC Dallas            2 Colorado Rapids        0  
Houston Dynamo       3 LA Galaxy              3  
Montreal Impact      0 New York City FC       1  
New York Red Bulls   3 DC United              3  
Orlando City SC      6 New England Revolution 1  
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Chicago Fire           4  
Seattle Sounders     3 Vancouver Whitecaps    0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             31 18 8  5  67 33 62  
2  New York City FC       31 16 7  8  52 38 55  
3  Atlanta United FC      30 15 7  8  66 35 52  
4  Chicago Fire           31 15 6  10 57 41 51  
5  Columbus Crew          31 14 5  12 48 47 47  
6  New York Red Bulls     30 12 7  11 46 42 43  
7  Montreal Impact        31 11 6  14 49 52 39  
8  New England Revolution 31 11 5  15 48 58 38  
9  Orlando City SC        31 10 8  13 38 51 38  
10 Philadelphia Union     31 9  9  13 40 43 36  
11 DC United              31 9  5  17 30 52 32  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    30 14 6  10 47 43 48  
2  Portland Timbers       31 13 8  10 53 47 47  
3  Sporting Kansas City   29 12 11 6  37 23 47  
4  Seattle Sounders       31 12 11 8  45 37 47  
5  Real Salt Lake         31 12 5  14 46 52 41  
6  FC Dallas              30 10 11 9  42 42 41  
7  Houston Dynamo         30 10 10 10 50 43 40  
8  San Jose Earthquakes   31 11 6  14 33 56 39  
9  Minnesota United FC    29 9  5  15 40 59 32  
10 LA Galaxy              31 7  7  17 40 61 28  
11 Colorado Rapids        30 7  5  18 27 46 26  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, September 30 
Orlando City SC        v FC Dallas           (2000)  
Toronto FC             v New York Red Bulls  (2300)  
Columbus Crew          v DC United           (2330)  
New England Revolution v Atlanta United FC   (2330)  
Sunday, October 1      
Chicago Fire           v New York City FC    (0030)  
Houston Dynamo         v Minnesota United FC (0030)  
Colorado Rapids        v Montreal Impact     (0100)  
Sporting Kansas City   v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)  
LA Galaxy              v Real Salt Lake      (0230)  
San Jose Earthquakes   v Portland Timbers    (0230)  
Philadelphia Union     v Seattle Sounders    (1700)

