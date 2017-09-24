UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Atlanta United FC 2 Montreal Impact 0 Sporting Kansas City 2 LA Galaxy 1 Saturday, September 23 Columbus Crew 3 New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 4 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Minnesota United FC 4 FC Dallas 1 Philadelphia Union 3 Chicago Fire 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 2 Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1 Houston Dynamo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 31 18 8 5 67 33 62 2 New York City FC 30 15 7 8 51 38 52 3 Atlanta United FC 29 14 7 8 63 35 49 4 Chicago Fire 30 14 6 10 53 40 48 5 Columbus Crew 31 14 5 12 48 47 47 6 New York Red Bulls 29 12 6 11 43 39 42 7 Montreal Impact 30 11 6 13 49 51 39 8 New England Revolution 30 11 5 14 47 52 38 9 Philadelphia Union 30 9 9 12 40 40 36 10 Orlando City SC 29 9 8 12 32 47 35 11 DC United 30 9 4 17 27 49 31 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 14 6 9 47 40 48 2 Sporting Kansas City 29 12 11 6 37 23 47 3 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 50 47 44 4 Seattle Sounders 30 11 11 8 42 37 44 5 Real Salt Lake 31 12 5 14 46 52 41 6 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 6 13 32 52 39 7 Houston Dynamo 29 10 9 10 47 40 39 8 FC Dallas 29 9 11 9 40 42 38 9 Minnesota United FC 29 9 5 15 40 59 32 10 LA Galaxy 30 7 6 17 37 58 27 11 Colorado Rapids 29 7 5 17 27 44 26 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 Portland Timbers v Orlando City SC (0000)