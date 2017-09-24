FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 1:03 AM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24   
Atlanta United FC      2 Montreal Impact      0  
Sporting Kansas City   2 LA Galaxy            1  
Saturday, September 23 
Columbus Crew          3 New York Red Bulls   2  
DC United              4 San Jose Earthquakes 0  
Minnesota United FC    4 FC Dallas            1  
Philadelphia Union     3 Chicago Fire         1  
Real Salt Lake         2 Seattle Sounders     0  
Vancouver Whitecaps    2 Colorado Rapids      1  
New England Revolution 2 Toronto FC           1  
New York City FC       1 Houston Dynamo       1  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             31 18 8  5  67 33 62  
2  New York City FC       30 15 7  8  51 38 52  
3  Atlanta United FC      29 14 7  8  63 35 49  
4  Chicago Fire           30 14 6  10 53 40 48  
5  Columbus Crew          31 14 5  12 48 47 47  
6  New York Red Bulls     29 12 6  11 43 39 42  
7  Montreal Impact        30 11 6  13 49 51 39  
8  New England Revolution 30 11 5  14 47 52 38  
9  Philadelphia Union     30 9  9  12 40 40 36  
10 Orlando City SC        29 9  8  12 32 47 35  
11 DC United              30 9  4  17 27 49 31  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    29 14 6  9  47 40 48  
2  Sporting Kansas City   29 12 11 6  37 23 47  
3  Portland Timbers       30 12 8  10 50 47 44  
4  Seattle Sounders       30 11 11 8  42 37 44  
5  Real Salt Lake         31 12 5  14 46 52 41  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   30 11 6  13 32 52 39  
7  Houston Dynamo         29 10 9  10 47 40 39  
8  FC Dallas              29 9  11 9  40 42 38  
9  Minnesota United FC    29 9  5  15 40 59 32  
10 LA Galaxy              30 7  6  17 37 58 27  
11 Colorado Rapids        29 7  5  17 27 44 26  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Monday, September 25 
Portland Timbers     v Orlando City SC (0000)

