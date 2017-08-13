FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 6-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12    
Columbus Crew          3 Chicago Fire         1           
DC United              0 Real Salt Lake       0 aband.30' 
FC Dallas              0 Colorado Rapids      0           
Houston Dynamo         3 San Jose Earthquakes 0           
LA Galaxy              0 New York City FC     2           
New England Revolution 1 Vancouver Whitecaps  0           
New York Red Bulls     3 Orlando City SC      1           
Philadelphia Union     0 Montreal Impact      3           
Toronto FC             4 Portland Timbers     1           
Seattle Sounders       1 Sporting Kansas City 0           
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             24 13 8  3  46 24 47  
2  New York City FC       24 13 4  7  45 33 43  
3  Chicago Fire           23 12 5  6  45 28 41  
4  New York Red Bulls     23 12 2  9  37 30 38  
5  Columbus Crew          25 11 2  12 37 40 35  
6  Atlanta United FC      22 10 5  7  42 29 35  
7  Montreal Impact        22 8  6  8  35 37 30  
8  Orlando City SC        24 8  6  10 25 36 30  
9  Philadelphia Union     24 8  5  11 32 31 29  
10 New England Revolution 23 8  5  10 38 38 29  
11 DC United              23 5  4  14 19 43 19  
Western Conference
1  Houston Dynamo         24 10 7  7  42 32 37  
2  Seattle Sounders       24 10 7  7  37 31 37  
3  Sporting Kansas City   24 9  10 5  29 19 37  
4  FC Dallas              22 9  8  5  33 26 35  
5  Portland Timbers       25 9  7  9  43 43 34  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   24 9  5  10 26 38 32  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    22 9  4  9  32 32 31  
8  Real Salt Lake         24 7  5  12 30 44 26  
9  LA Galaxy              23 6  5  12 32 42 23  
10 Colorado Rapids        22 6  4  12 22 31 22  
11 Minnesota United FC    23 6  4  13 29 49 22  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                   
Saturday, August 12  
DC United            v Real Salt Lake (2300) aband.30'

0 : 0
