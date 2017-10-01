FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 8-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in 18 days

UPDATE 8-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1      
Philadelphia Union     2 Seattle Sounders    0  
Saturday, September 30 
Chicago Fire           1 New York City FC    1  
Colorado Rapids        2 Montreal Impact     1  
Columbus Crew          2 DC United           0  
Houston Dynamo         2 Minnesota United FC 1  
LA Galaxy              1 Real Salt Lake      1  
New England Revolution 0 Atlanta United FC   0  
San Jose Earthquakes   2 Portland Timbers    1  
Sporting Kansas City   0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1  
Toronto FC             4 New York Red Bulls  2  
Orlando City SC        0 FC Dallas           0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             32 19 8  5  71 35 65  
2  New York City FC       32 16 8  8  53 39 56  
3  Atlanta United FC      31 15 8  8  66 35 53  
4  Chicago Fire           32 15 7  10 58 42 52  
5  Columbus Crew          32 15 5  12 50 47 50  
6  New York Red Bulls     31 12 7  12 48 46 43  
7  Montreal Impact        32 11 6  15 50 54 39  
8  New England Revolution 32 11 6  15 48 58 39  
9  Philadelphia Union     32 10 9  13 42 43 39  
10 Orlando City SC        32 10 9  13 38 51 39  
11 DC United              32 9  5  18 30 54 32  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    31 15 6  10 48 43 51  
2  Portland Timbers       32 13 8  11 54 49 47  
3  Sporting Kansas City   30 12 11 7  37 24 47  
4  Seattle Sounders       32 12 11 9  45 39 47  
5  Houston Dynamo         31 11 10 10 52 44 43  
6  Real Salt Lake         32 12 6  14 47 53 42  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   32 12 6  14 35 57 42  
8  FC Dallas              31 10 12 9  42 42 42  
9  Minnesota United FC    30 9  5  16 41 61 32  
10 Colorado Rapids        31 8  5  18 29 47 29  
11 LA Galaxy              32 7  8  17 41 62 29

