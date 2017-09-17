UPDATE 8-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 New York Red Bulls 0 Philadelphia Union 0 Saturday, September 16 Chicago Fire 3 DC United 0 Colorado Rapids 1 New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 0 Seattle Sounders 0 LA Galaxy 0 Toronto FC 4 Montreal Impact 2 Minnesota United FC 3 Real Salt Lake 2 Portland Timbers 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Houston Dynamo 0 Sporting Kansas City 3 New England Revolution 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Columbus Crew 2 Atlanta United FC 3 Orlando City SC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 29 18 8 3 63 26 62 2 New York City FC 29 15 6 8 50 37 51 3 Chicago Fire 29 14 6 9 52 37 48 4 Columbus Crew 30 13 5 12 45 45 44 5 Atlanta United FC 27 12 7 8 57 35 43 6 New York Red Bulls 28 12 6 10 41 36 42 7 Montreal Impact 28 10 6 12 44 46 36 8 New England Revolution 29 10 5 14 45 51 35 9 Orlando City SC 29 9 8 12 32 47 35 10 Philadelphia Union 29 8 9 12 37 39 33 11 DC United 29 8 4 17 23 49 28 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 13 6 9 45 39 45 2 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 50 47 44 3 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 11 6 35 22 44 4 Seattle Sounders 29 11 11 7 42 35 44 5 San Jose Earthquakes 29 11 6 12 32 48 39 6 Real Salt Lake 30 11 5 14 44 52 38 7 Houston Dynamo 28 10 8 10 46 39 38 8 FC Dallas 28 9 11 8 39 38 38 9 Minnesota United FC 28 8 5 15 36 58 29 10 LA Galaxy 28 7 6 15 36 52 27 11 Colorado Rapids 28 7 5 16 26 42 26