#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in a month

UPDATE 8-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17 
New York Red Bulls   0 Philadelphia Union     0  
Saturday, September 16
Chicago Fire         3 DC United              0  
Colorado Rapids      1 New York City FC       1  
FC Dallas            0 Seattle Sounders       0  
LA Galaxy            0 Toronto FC             4  
Montreal Impact      2 Minnesota United FC    3  
Real Salt Lake       2 Portland Timbers       1  
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Houston Dynamo         0  
Sporting Kansas City 3 New England Revolution 1  
Vancouver Whitecaps  2 Columbus Crew          2  
Atlanta United FC    3 Orlando City SC        3  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             29 18 8  3  63 26 62  
2  New York City FC       29 15 6  8  50 37 51  
3  Chicago Fire           29 14 6  9  52 37 48  
4  Columbus Crew          30 13 5  12 45 45 44  
5  Atlanta United FC      27 12 7  8  57 35 43  
6  New York Red Bulls     28 12 6  10 41 36 42  
7  Montreal Impact        28 10 6  12 44 46 36  
8  New England Revolution 29 10 5  14 45 51 35  
9  Orlando City SC        29 9  8  12 32 47 35  
10 Philadelphia Union     29 8  9  12 37 39 33  
11 DC United              29 8  4  17 23 49 28  
Western Conference
1  Vancouver Whitecaps    28 13 6  9  45 39 45  
2  Portland Timbers       30 12 8  10 50 47 44  
3  Sporting Kansas City   28 11 11 6  35 22 44  
4  Seattle Sounders       29 11 11 7  42 35 44  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   29 11 6  12 32 48 39  
6  Real Salt Lake         30 11 5  14 44 52 38  
7  Houston Dynamo         28 10 8  10 46 39 38  
8  FC Dallas              28 9  11 8  39 38 38  
9  Minnesota United FC    28 8  5  15 36 58 29  
10 LA Galaxy              28 7  6  15 36 52 27  
11 Colorado Rapids        28 7  5  16 26 42 26

