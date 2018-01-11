Atlanta United to open upper deck 4 times in '18

The Atlanta United announced plans to open the upper deck of Mercedes-Benz Stadium four times during the 2018 regular season after setting a single-season attendance record during the club’s inaugural MLS season.

The Five Stripes sold tickets in the upper deck during two regular-season matches in 2017, drawing more than 70,000 fans both times. The club did so again during its Knockout Round playoff match against the Columbus Crew SC.

The four matches planned for upper deck ticket sales includes the United’s home opener.

Sunday, March 11 vs. D.C. United

Saturday, June 30 vs. Orlando City SC

Sunday, July 15 vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, September 22 vs. Real Salt Lake

The United drew 819,404 fans during their inaugural MLS season, an average of 48,200 per home match. However, the team went 0-0-3 in matches in which the upper deck was open last season.

