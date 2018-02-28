Atlanta United midfielder Barco to miss start of season

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco is expected to miss the first four to six weeks of the MLS season after suffering a right quad injury during practice at the team’s facility in Marietta, Ga., on Tuesday, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Argentinian was acquired from Independiente for a reported $15 million in the offseason in the largest transfer in MLS history. He joined the team in late January.

Atlanta will begin its second season on Saturday at Houston, and Barco is expected to miss at least three more matches beyond the opener.

Barco participated in three preseason contests, scoring one goal, before returning to Argentina last week for his wedding.

The Argentina U-20 star helped Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana championship in December.

--Field Level Media