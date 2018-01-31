Atlanta United sign RB Zizzo

The Atlanta United signed veteran right back Sal Zizzo through MLS free agency.

Zizzo, 30, spent the past three seasons with the New York Red Bulls, recording six assists in 73 regular-season matches. That included two assists in 23 matches, including 18 starts, last season.

For his MLS career that includes stints with Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and Chivas USA since 2010, Zizzo has appeared in 162 regular-season matches. He previously spent three years with Hannover 96 in Germany.

“We know Sal had options this offseason and we’re happy he has chosen to sign with our club,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “He’s a defender who we’ve seen play in a similar high-tempo style with the New York Red Bulls and we expect him to come in and compete on our backline.”

--Field Level Media