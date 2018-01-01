FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Report: Atlanta United's Carmona rebuffing interest from Chilean team
Sections
Featured
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
economy
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
israel
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
commentary
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 1, 2018 / 2:07 AM / 2 days ago

Report: Atlanta United's Carmona rebuffing interest from Chilean team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Atlanta United central midfielder Carlos Carmona has declined advances from Chilean side Colo Colo, according to a report by La Tercera.

Another Chilean news agency, AS, reported last week that Colo Colo was preparing a transfer bid for the veteran along with a three-year contract offer, but it now appears as though Carmona could be headed toward a contract extension with the United. The MLS club lists the 30-year-old as a player under contract for 2018.

Carmona began his career in his home country with Coquimbo Unido and O‘Higgins before playing several years in Italy’s Serie A. He arrived in the MLS as a free transfer ahead of Atlanta’s inaugural 2017 season. He went on to play in 31 matches, including 30 starts, recording two goals and two assists in 2,684 minutes.

If Carmona does return next season, he is expected to face strong competition for his starting job from newly-acquired Darlington Nagbe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.