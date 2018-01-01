Report: Atlanta United's Carmona rebuffing interest from Chilean team

Atlanta United central midfielder Carlos Carmona has declined advances from Chilean side Colo Colo, according to a report by La Tercera.

Another Chilean news agency, AS, reported last week that Colo Colo was preparing a transfer bid for the veteran along with a three-year contract offer, but it now appears as though Carmona could be headed toward a contract extension with the United. The MLS club lists the 30-year-old as a player under contract for 2018.

Carmona began his career in his home country with Coquimbo Unido and O‘Higgins before playing several years in Italy’s Serie A. He arrived in the MLS as a free transfer ahead of Atlanta’s inaugural 2017 season. He went on to play in 31 matches, including 30 starts, recording two goals and two assists in 2,684 minutes.

If Carmona does return next season, he is expected to face strong competition for his starting job from newly-acquired Darlington Nagbe.