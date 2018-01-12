Chicago Fire give McCarty two-year extension

Dax McCarty helped turned the Chicago Fire around in his first season with the team.

Now, he’ll get the chance to keep it going.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club, guaranteed through 2019 and with the Fire holding an option for 2020.

McCarty expressed excitement in a statement provided by the team.

”After taking time to reflect on the 2017 season, I’ve come away with a very clear picture of what the future looks like for the Chicago Fire,“ he said. ”Although the year did not end how any of us would have liked, I believe we’re on course to becoming a perennial contender for trophies like Fire teams of old. Together with the fans, our club can build on the foundation laid last season and now set our sights even higher.

“I‘m excited to be in Chicago long term and am looking forward to getting back on the field soon.”

McCarty came to the Fire in a trade from the New York Red Bulls and paid immediate dividends, helping the back-to-back last-place finisher improve to 16-11-7 (third in the Eastern Conference) in 2017. Chicago was eliminated in the playoffs by the Red Bulls.

--Field Level Media