Fire add Serbian winger Katai on loan from La Liga club

The Chicago Fire announced the addition of Serbian international winger Aleksandar Katai on loan from La Liga club Deportivo Alaves.

The deal includes an option to purchase Katai outright and extend his MLS contract.

Katai, 26, scored three goals and added four assists in 23 appearances since joining Alaves in 2016. He made his professional debut with his hometown club Vojvodina in 2009, and also played for Serbian clubs FK Palic and Red Star Belgrade. He was part of the Red Star side that won the Serbian SuperLiga in 2015-16, winning the league’s golden boot with 21 goals that season.

Katai played in Greece for Olympiacos, OFI Crete and Platanias before moving to Spain. He also has six caps with the Serbian international team, including four appearances during the most recent World Cup qualifiers.

In Chicago, Katai joins fellow Serbian speakers Nemanja Nikolic, who was born in Serbia, and Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic.

“Aleksandar should make our attack more diversified,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodríguez said in a release. “He has the ability to turn a game on a single play whether it be off the dribble, with a pass or cross or even on set pieces. His desire to triumph should also fit well in our locker room.”

--Field Level Media