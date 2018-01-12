Columbus Crew re-sign defender Sauro, goalkeeper Ketterer

The Columbus Crew SC made two moves Thursday, signing defender Gaston Sauro and goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to new deals for the 2018 season.

Sauro, 27, missed all of last season with a knee injury but had been a fixture in the Crew’s backline since arriving midway through the 2015 season.

Coach Gregg Berhalter lauded both players in a statement from the team.

“We firmly believe Gaston Sauro is one of the most physically dominant and talented center backs in MLS. Throughout his time with Crew SC, Gaston has been an important part of our team and we are excited that he is back. In addition to his skill set, his character and professionalism on and off the field in his time here have made him an important part of our locker room and we look forward to his progression in 2018.”

Ketterer, 24, was a backup to Zack Steffen last season, a role he is expected to fill again in 2018.

“Logan is a guy who does everything a coach asks him to do and he made a lot of progress in his first year in MLS. We look forward to seeing his continued development in his second year as a professional,” said Berhalter.

