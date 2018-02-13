FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 4:10 AM / a day ago

FC Dallas sign Colombian striker Mosquera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colombian striker Santiago Mosquera has signed with FC Dallas and will occupy a Young Designated Player spot, the club announced Monday.

The deal for the striker from Millionarios is only pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, and the contract is valued in the $4 million range, according to multiple reports.

“Mosquera has all the things we were looking for this offseason,” FC Dallas technical director Fernando Clavijo said in a statement. “He plays specifically how Oscar would like to play. It was not an easy signing because he is a very high-quality player. He will make us better, for sure. He allows us to open up space on the field for Mauro and have a strong offensive lineup.”

Mosquera, 23, scored nine goals in the Colombian league last year. He has arrived in Dallas, and could join his new teammates for the club’s next preseason camp in Arizona.

Dallas FC begins its 2018 schedule with a CONCACAF Champions League opening-round series against Panama’s Tauro FC on Feb. 21 and 28.

--Field Level Media

