Soccer-MLS club Dallas sign Bulgaria defender Nedyalkov

SOFIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas have signed Bulgarian international defender Anton Nedyalkov from CSKA Sofia, the Balkan country club said.

“This is a whole new world for me and I am very exited,” said the 24-year-old left back.

“I will give everything that I can to make a good progress both personally and to help Dallas to win everything that is possible. I will give 110 percent and also I hope that I will continue my progress in the national team.”

CSKA did not disclose the length of the contract.

The 2018 MLS regular season begins in March.