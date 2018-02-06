D.C. United grabs Asad from Atlanta

D.C. United acquired an attacking midfielder on Monday, reaching a deal to bring in former Atlanta United player Yamil Asad, according to the Washington Post and ESPN.

Asad, 23, spent last season with Atlanta on loan from Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina. Per ESPN, Atlanta received $500,000 in allocation money from D.C. United as a transfer fee, while Velez got $300,000 in loan fees. D.C. United has an option to pay an additional $700,000 after the 2018 season to complete a purchase of Asad’s contract.

Without confirming the destination, Asad said goodbye to Atlanta on his Instagram account Monday. He wrote: “Thanks teammates, coaching staff and all @atlutd fans for the love and support during all the year. I wish you the best, (you) will always be in my heart!”

Minnesota United expressed interest in Asad during the offseason, the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press previously reported.

In his debut Major League Soccer season in 2017, Asad produced seven goals and ranked eighth in the league with 13 assists. He appeared in 32 games and made 31 starts for Atlanta United.

Atlanta let go of Asad days after signing 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Barco for $15 million, an MLS record.

Before joining MLS, Asad scored four goals in 55 appearances for Velez. His father, Omar Asad, formerly played for Velez and Argentina’s national team.

