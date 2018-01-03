D.C. United sign Venezuela's Moreno

D.C. United confirmed on Tuesday that the club has signed Venezuelan international Junior Moreno from Zulia FC.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has five caps for Venezuela, making his debut for the national team in last summer’s friendly against the United States. He assisted on a goal in that match, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Moreno started two World Cup qualifiers later in the year and came off the bench in another.

Moreno joins Costa Rican midfielder Ulises Segura and Frederic Brillant and Darren Mattocks, both acquired in trades, as newcomers to the United this offseason.

--Field Level Media