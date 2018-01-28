Diskerud signs development deal with Man City

Midfielder Mix Diskerud, who used to play for New York City FC, signed a contract Saturday with NYCFC’s parent club, Manchester City, apparel maker Umbro announced on Twitter.

Per the tweet, Diskerud landed a 4 1/2-year development deal with the Sky Blues, who lead the English Premier League and are one of the favorites to win the European Championship League.

However, according to ESPNFC’s Jeff Carlisle, Diskerud will not train or play for Manchester City’s first team, nor will he be loaned to one of the club’s affiliates, NYCFC, Melbourne (Australia) City FC, Yokohama (Japan) F. Marinos, Girona (Spain) FC and Club Atletico Torque in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Carlisle reported that Diskerud, 27, is expected to be loaned to a club outside the Manchester City family.

Diskerud most recently played for IFK Goteborg in Sweden, scoring five goals in 29 games last year.

He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with NYCFC, producing four goals in 41 games. Prior to the 2016 season, his fellow players voted him the most overrated player in Major League Soccer.

Diskerud was part of the United States’ 2014 World Cup team, though he didn’t see any action in Brazil. The most recent of his 38 appearances for Team USA came in March 2016, when he played in a World Cup qualifying loss to Guatemala. He has six career goals for the United States, including one in the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Diskerud previously played for Stabaek and Rosenborg in his native country, and he had a brief loan stint with Gent in Belgium.

