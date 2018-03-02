FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World Football
March 2, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

MLS Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 2 (OPTA) - MLS fixtures for this weekend

 Saturday, March  3 fixtures (EST/GMT)
 Toronto              v  Columbus Crew     (1300/1800)
 Houston Dynamo       v  Atlanta United    (1530/2030)
 Philadelphia Union   v  New England       (1900/0000)
 Orlando City         v  DC United         (1930/0030)
 Dallas               v  Real Salt Lake    (2000/0100)
 SJ Earthquakes       v  Minnesota United  (2230/0330)
 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (EST/GMT)
 Seattle Sounders     v  Los Angeles FC    (1700/2200)
 Vancouver Whitecaps  v  Montreal Impact   (1800/2300)
 Sporting KC          v  New York City     (1930/0030)
 LA Galaxy            v  Portland Timbers  (2200/0300)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.