Gold Cup expanding to 16 teams in 2019

The Gold Cup soccer tournament will increase from 12 to 16 teams starting in 2019, CONCACAF announced Monday.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said in a press release it “is also exploring a pan-regional footprint for the 2019 Gold Cup, which would include matches being played outside of the United States, including the possibility of matches in Central America and the Caribbean.”

The qualifying process for the expanded Gold Cup will be revealed at the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League launch event on Mar. 7 in Miami Beach, Fla.

“The expansion of the Gold Cup and the upcoming launch of the CONCACAF Nations League are key steps in delivering on the ONE CONCACAF Vision, to make the region’s most competitive football more accessible to more of our confederation’s teams, players and fans,” CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said in the release.

“By widening access to these important tournaments for more of our member associations, we work towards our goal of ensuring that the football produced in the CONCACAF region is of the highest quality in the world.”

The United States and Mexico have won 13 of the 14 tournaments since the Gold Cup’s inception in 1991, with Canada the only nation to interrupt their dominance in 2000. The U.S. national team is the current reigning champions, defeating Jamaica 2-1 last July.

--Field Level Media