Alex leaves Dynamo for Korean club

Brazilian midfielder Alex has left the Houston Dynamo after six MLS seasons and signed with Suwon FC, a second-division club in South Korea.

Alex, 28, was named the Dynamo’s MVP after scoring five goals to go with two assists during the 2016 season, and scored two goals with 11 assists last season as Houston went from last place to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The assists were the most by any player in Houston history other than Brad Davis.

However, his role decreased after the midseason arrival of Argentinian Tomas Martinez.

Alex’s contract expired at the end of last season, and the Dynamo were significantly outbid by Suwon FC, according to the Houston Chronicle. The paper reported that Houston offered a “generous” raise to his $170,000 salary.

He spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Fire, joining the club as a free agent in 2012.

