Houston Dynamo sign G Nelson, F Steeves

The Houston Dynamo signed two 2018 draft selections, goalkeeper Michael Nelson and forward Mac Steeves, on Wednesday.

The signings will provide Houston with depth after they were selected in the SuperDraft last month. Nelson is expected to serve as the team’s third-string goalkeeper and Steeves as a backup forward.

“Michael and Mac have integrated well within our team and club and have earned this opportunity with the first team,” Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement. “Both players have demonstrated a strong mentality, willingness to improve, and are eager to continue working with our staff to grow as professionals.”

Nelson played in three matches for the Dynamo during the 2018 preseason. His first appearance in a Dynamo jersey was against the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley soccer club and he kept a clean sheet on his debut. The goalkeeper played in two matches during the 2018 Mobile Mini Sun Cup, including against reigning league MVP Diego Valeri and the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw. The Houston native was drafted by the Dynamo with the 20th overall pick out of SMU.

Steeves played in all five of the Dynamo preseason matches, scoring three goals. He was drafted by Houston with the 43rd overall pick out of Providence College.

