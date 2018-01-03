FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veteran defender Harvey heading home to join LAFC
#World Football
January 3, 2018 / 2:25 AM / 2 days ago

Veteran defender Harvey heading home to join LAFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Longtime MLS defender Jordan Harvey is going back to his roots for the next stage of his career.

The former UCLA player who went to 13 seasons with three teams in the MLS will join the upstart Los Angeles Football Club, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Orange County native has 11 career MLS goals through 270 games with Colorado, Philadelphia and Vancouver.

“Jordan is a solid, reliable defender with so much experience in our league,” said LAFC executive VP of soccer operations and general manager John Thorrington in a statement. “I have seen first-hand the strong veteran presence he will bring to our club as he returns to Southern California.”

LAFC will open its inaugural season in March as the MLS’ 23rd club. Harvey, who will turn 34 on Jan. 28, is the 10th player to sign with the club.

--Field Level Media

