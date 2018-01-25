FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:36 AM / 2 days ago

LAFC acquires Honduran GK Lopez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles FC announced the acquisition of Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez from Real Espana on Wednesday.

Lopez, 24, joins Tyler Miller as the goalkeepers currently on LAFC’s roster. Miller was acquired from the Seattle Sounders in the expansion draft this offseason.

Lopez spent the past five years with Real Espana, making 124 career appearances and helping the Honduran side to the Apetura 2017 championship.

“Luis is an athletic goalkeeper who is very good with the ball at his feet,” said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley. “He will bring great experience having played in big matches throughout his career.”

--Field Level Media

