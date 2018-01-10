Galaxy officially sign G Bingham

The LA Galaxy officially signed former San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham to a contract Wednesday.

It is a two-year agreement with a club option that could bring the value of the deal to around $1 million over the next three years, according to ESPN.

The Galaxy acquired Bingham’s rights from the Earthquakes on Dec. 17, sending San Jose $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The Earthquakes can also received an additional $50,000 of GAM based on incentives tied to Bingham’s performance.

Bingham, 28, earned the Quakes’ starting job in 2015, starting all 34 games over the next seasons and being named to the MLS All-Star team in 2016. However, he lost the starting job to Andrew Tarbell toward the end of last season.

Bingham also has earned three caps with the U.S. men’s national team.

“David is a reliable option for us in goal and we’re excited to add him to the roster,” said Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid in a statement. “He brings a wealth of MLS experience and we believe he is a player that will be part of our success in 2018.”

--Field Level Media