Galaxy re-sign Husidic
January 5, 2018 / 4:33 AM / 2 days ago

Galaxy re-sign Husidic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Los Angeles Galaxy re-signed midfielder Baggio Husidic, the club announced on Thursday.

Husidic, 30, has spent the past four seasons with the Galaxy, registering nine goals and 11 assists in 97 games. He also played on the Galaxy’s 2014 MLS Cup championship team.

“Baggio has been a very reliable and dependable option for the Galaxy,” said head coach Sigi Schmid in a statement. “He has a wealth of MLS experience and has been a leader on this team. We are excited he will continue to be on our roster.”

Husidic was born in Bosnia, but grew up in Illinois. He was selected by the Chicago Fire in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft in 2009, and left for the Swedish club Hammarby in December 2011, returning to MLS with the Galaxy in 2014.

--Field Level Media

