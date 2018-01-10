FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galaxy sign former USMNT midfielder Kitchen
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
The cherished horses of East Jerusalem
The Wider Image
The cherished horses of East Jerusalem
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 10, 2018 / 4:56 AM / a day ago

Galaxy sign former USMNT midfielder Kitchen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. men’s national team player Perry Kitchen was signed by the LA Galaxy, the club announced Tuesday.

The Galaxy traded $100,000 in general allocation money and $200,000 in targeted allocation money to D.C. United to acquire the rights to the midfielder. Kitchen spent five years with D.C. before moving to Heart of Modlothian in the Scottish Premiership in 2016. He appeared in 39 games for the Hearts before moving toe Denmark’s Randers last summer.

Kitchen, 25, has made five appearances for the USMNT, and is part of the Galaxy’s aggressive offseason plan to rebound from a last-place MLS finish in 2017. LA has added Venezuelan defender Rolf Feltscher, goalkeeper David Bingham and Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik since the end of last season.

Kitchen, who will turn 26 next month, is a native of Indianapolis. He played for D.C. United from 2011-15, scoring 10 goals and recording 10 assists in 158 games, including 155 starts.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.