Galaxy sign veteran midfielder Carrasco
#World Football
January 12, 2018 / 1:29 AM / 2 days ago

Galaxy sign veteran midfielder Carrasco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The LA Galaxy announced the signing of veteran midfielder Servando Carrasco on Thursday.

Carrasco, 29, spent the past two-plus seasons with Orlando City FC, but was available through the Re-Entry Draft. He played in a career-high 31 MLS regular-season matches in 2016 for the Lions, but appeared in only 15 games in 2017.

Carrasco has also played for Sporting Kansas City, the Houston Dynamo and the Seattle Sounders.

“Servando has extensive MLS experience and brings depth to our squad,” Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Servando to the Galaxy.”

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
