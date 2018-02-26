FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Report: Minnesota United interested in Israeli star Saba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minnesota United and a second MLS club are eyeing a run at Israeli Premier League star Dia Saba, Israeli outlet ONE reported over the weekend.

The Athletic Minnesota’s Jeff Rueter reported multiple MLS clubs were interested, though he did not name any. The MLS transfer window runs through May 1.

The 25-year-old Arab-Israeli midfielder leads the IPL with 17 goals, 10 more than the next-closest scorer. The 17 goals match his output from all of last season. He helped Maccabi Netanya earn promotion last season with a second-division championship. The club currently sits in fifth place in the IPL through 24 matches.

--Field Level Media

