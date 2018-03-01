Minnesota United adds two rookies to defense

A day after parting ways with center back Vadim Demidov, Minnesota United added a pair of defenders on Wednesday.

The Loons signed two of their picks from the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, center back Wyatt Omsberg and right back Carter Manley. The pair officially made the team after Minnesota bought out Demidov’s guaranteed contract on Tuesday.

A co-captain last year in Minnesota United’s inaugural season, Demidov played in just three games, all starts in the first four contests. The Loons dropped all three games while yielding 16 goals, and the 31-year-old Norwegian ended up buried on the roster.

Omsberg, a 22-year-old Maine native, was the 15th overall pick in the SuperDraft out of Dartmouth. Manley, a 21-year-old from Maryland, was selected 23rd overall out of Duke.

“We were excited when we got them and we think they have a big and bright future,” Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath in a statement issued by the team.“They’ve been working hard in preseason and gaining the confidence of the group. We are really impressed with their attitudes, they have come in and have approached this opportunity as professionals.”

Speaking of his rookies, a group that includes No. 7 overall draft pick Mason Toye, a forward out of the University of Indiana, Heath told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune,“They’ve all got a big future. I think the thing really now is, are they going to keep improving every single day? Because it’s a completely different environment than they’ve ever been used to.

“Being at college and probably being the best player on their team, and now they’re coming into a situation where every single day they’re trying to prove that they can play at this level and trying to get the confidence of the rest of the group, people who are international footballers, people that have played in the league for 10 years.”

The Loons open the 2018 season on Saturday with a road game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Last season, Minnesota United came in ninth place in the 11-team Western Conference.

—Field Level Media