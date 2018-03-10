Zardes' goal allows Crew to defeat Impact

Gyasi Zardes rescued the Columbus Crew with a penalty kick goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, giving the home side a dramatic 3-2 win over Montreal Impact Saturday afternoon.

The Impact (0-2) rallied to tie it at 2 with a steady surge in the second half, but Columbus (2-0) barely found a way in what could be its final home opener at Mapfre Stadium.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt has announced his plan to move the team to Austin, Texas, beginning in 2019 if a new stadium is not built in downtown Columbus. But the Crew players seem unfazed.

In this wild finish, the Crew’s Luis Argudo drew a foul in the box from Ken Krolicki, and Zardes, who had two goals all last season with the Los Angeles Galaxy, converted for his third goal in two matches this season.

With a thunderous left-footed strike, young Canadian Raheem Edwards tied it at 2 in the 85th minute. Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti had cut it 2-1 in the 59th minute. He cut past Crew defender Harrison Afful with a beautiful move on the left and shot into the far corner.

Crew legend Frederico Higuain, with his landmark 50th MLS goal, and Zardes, with a tap-in, both struck in the first half to provide what looked like a safe cushion. It marked the second straight week the dynamic duo had scored.

The Crew jumped all over Montreal in the first 45 minutes, their devastating counter attack in full flight. Higuain converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Montreal defender Jukka Raitala brought down Lalas Abubakar.

Zardes nearly made it 3-0 just in the 27th minute, missing the ball by inches with a slide in front of an open net.

Montreal, which also fell 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in its opener, took command in the second half. Matteo Mancosu hit the crossbar in the 76th minute. In another chance, Victor Cabrera’s header from the doorstep was saved brilliantly by Crew keeper Zack Steffen, diving back toward his own net in the 81st minute.

In another Impact near-miss at the 52nd minute, Saphir Taider’s left-footed shot from a difficult angle from the left was close. Edwards also missed on a big chance on the right

Montreal has not beaten the Crew since April 2016. Columbus extended its home unbeaten to eight (7-0-1).

