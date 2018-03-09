Revolution attempt to bounce back versus Rapids

It was more of the same for the New England Revolution in new coach Brad Friedel’s debut.

After narrowly missing the playoffs in a sub-.500 season in 2017, New England began the new season with a disappointing 2-0 loss at Philadelphia last Saturday.

Now the Revs will try to get Friedel his first win in New England when they host the Colorado Rapids in their home opener Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

But the hosts will have to do so without suspended center backs Antonio Delamea and Claude Dielna, both of whom received red cards in the season-opening defeat.

“It’s the same exact approach and slotting in different guys,” Friedel said to MLSSoccer.com about playing without his captain Dielna and last season’s team MVP in Delamea. “We have a very good squad here, and we’re well equipped if we have injuries or suspensions.”

On the opposite sideline, former New Zealand men’s national team coach Anthony Hudson makes his MLS coaching debut with Colorado, which lost 2-0 on aggregate to defending MLS Cup champion Toronto FC in CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 action.

The 2-0 loss in the Feb. 20 opener and a 0-0 draw in the second leg on Feb. 27 against the defending champs served as an extended preseason in Hudson’s eyes.

“These games have been an incredibly important part of our preseason preparation,” Hudson told MLSSoccer.com. “We come into this game, two teams at complete [opposite ends] of the spectrum: one team finished top of the table, one at the bottom.”

Colorado finished second-to-last in the Western Conference last season, and its seven road goals were tied for the second-fewest in an MLS campaign since 2010.

The Rapids haven’t won in Foxborough since 2010, but they beat the Revs 1-0 in last year’s season opener in Commerce City, Colo.

Revolution midfielder Isaac Angking will miss the match with an illness and midfielder Zachary Herivaux (ankle) is questionable. Rapids defender Kortne Ford is out with a left MCL sprain.

