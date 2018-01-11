Revolution bolster defense with signing of midfielder Zahibo

After allowing an Eastern Conference-worst 61 goals last season, the New England Revolution bolstered their two-way play with the signing of French defensive central midfielder Wilfried Zahibo, the team announced Thursday.

Zahibo, 24, has made 125 appearances and played more than 10,000 minutes over a seven-year professional career that includes three seasons with vaunted Spanish side Valencia CF.

“As we continue to add players to the 2018 roster, we believe Wilfried is a player who will improve the quality of our team,” Revolution general manager Michael Burns said in a statement. “He is a player capable of impacting matches from his central midfield role and we look forward to integrating him into our team as soon as possible.”

The addition of Zahibo is pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, the team said.

Zahibo appeared in 24 matches for Nastic in the 2017-17 season and helped guide the team to a first-place finish in last year’s Copa Catalunya of the Catalan Football Federation.

New England finished with a 13-15-6 record last season and 45 points, placing the Revolution seventh in the East standings and five points shy of the final playoff spot in the conference.

