Galaxy hope to spoil NYCFC's home opener

The Los Angeles Galaxy began the process of putting a forgettable 2017 behind them with a home win against the Portland Timbers on March 4. Another stain can be removed with a victory Sunday at New York City FC.

En route to the fewest victories in MLS last season (8-18-8), the Galaxy went winless in their final nine road games (0-7-2). LA will face a NYCFC team that won 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City in its opener and is gearing up for the 2018 home debut at Yankee Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans at the stadium,” New York City coach Patrick Vieira said. “We’re going into the game with a lot of confidence after our game against Kansas City.”

He feels that way because NYCFC got goals from 20-year-old Designated Player Jesus Medina and fellow DP Maxi Moralez and played well defensively. However, defender Maxime Chanot will miss the match after receiving a straight red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity in the 88th minute vs. SKC.

LA will be missing a key player as well in midfielder Romain Alessandrini (right hamstring), who scored in the 2-1 defeat of Portland. Also, forward Chris Pontius is among several players with nagging injuries that coach Sigi Schmid is monitoring.

“This early in the season, we don’t want to put our guys into [too much stress],” he said. “We want to make sure that no one is getting in danger of injuring themselves.”

No matter the Galaxy lineup Schmid fields they better be ready, NYCFC defender Ben Sweat warned.

“It’s our home opener. We’re going to show up with energy,” he said. “If they don’t match that I’m sure we’re going to put the game away pretty quick.”

—Field Level Media